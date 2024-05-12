Patient dies 'after being stuck in lift' for 45 minutes in Gazipur hospital

A patient of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur died this morning after being stuck in a lift for 45 minutes, according to the patient's uncle.

The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Begum, 53, of Barigao village of Kapasia upazila.

The incident happened around 11:00am, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Shahadat Hossain Salim, the patient's uncle, told The Daily Star, "The lift abruptly stopped as we were descending from the eleventh floor to the fourth floor. For forty-five minutes, the patient and I were stuck in the lift along with many others. Later, people at the hospital opened the lift and escorted us out. Our patient died before we got out of the lift."

At that time, a hospital worker named Alauddin, who was in the lift, said, "There were 18 to 20 people in the elevator."

Hospital's Resident Medical Officer Hasneen Jahan said, "The death of one patient inside the lift is currently under investigation. Further details will be shared later."