Parked bus catches fire in Moulvibazar

A fire broke out in a parked passenger bus in Moulvibazar last night.

Quoting locals and eyewitnesses, fire service said the fire may have started from a mosquito coil around 11:30pm.

Moulvibazar Fire Service Station Officer Jishu Talukder told The Daily Star that a fire engine doused the fire immediately. However, most parts of the bus were burnt completely.

Helal Mia, driver and owner of the bus, said, "I parked the bus yesterday at Chandnighat bus stand like every other day and went home around 5:00pm. At 11:30pm, I got to know that my bus caught fire. I reached the bus station at 1:30am and saw that everything was burnt.

"I drive the bus myself. I bought it six years ago [by paying] in instalments," he added.

Locals and eyewitnesses said the helper of the bus, Raju, was sleeping inside the bus with a coil lit and the fire started from the coil.

However, quoting Raju, Helal said said Raju was watching TV in a nearby shop when the incident took place. He shouted for help when he saw the fire.

Meanwhile, Moulvibazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Humayun Kabir said the cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigation is underway.