Parents, daughter die from electrocution in Kushtia

A couple and their daughter died from electrocution at their home in Kushtia district town this afternoon.

The victims were identified as Salam, 40, his wife Rupa Khatun, 35, and daughter Saba Khatun, 13, said Dipendra Nath Singh, inspector (investigation) of Kushtia Model Police Station.

Inspector Dipendra Nath said Salam was electrocuted when he tried to disconnect the electricity connection after realising that the tin of their house's roof came in contact with a live wire.

His wife and two children, including Saba, were also electrocuted while they tried to save him.

Dr Tapash Kumar Sarker, resident medical officer of Kushtia 250-Bed General Hospital, told our Kushtia correspondent that the parents and two children were brought to the hospital around 5:30pm. Three of them later were declared dead.

The couple's 9-year-old son, Siam, is still alive but is not out of danger, said the doctor.