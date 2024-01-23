Padma capsize: Sunken ferry Rajanigandha salvaged

The rescue ship Prottoy today managed to salvage the ferry Rajanigandha, seven days after it sank which sank in the Padma river near Paturia Ghat in Manikganj.

Rajanigandha was pulled from the river bed through wire ropes around 5:00 pm and has been kept hanging three feet above the river to clear the sand from inside, reports our local correspondent quoting Lt Shah Paran Emon, head of Navy's diving team engaged in rescue work.

Keeping it hanging for a few hours would reduce the weight of the ferry by a lot making it easy to take it to the river bank, the lieutenant said.

"We will have to wait for some more time before taking it to the shore," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the missing vehicles, a truck was recovered from the river bed around 3:30 pm.

"The Navy's diving team found the truck around 12:00pm. The rescue ship Hamza recovered the truck and brought to the river bank around 2.30 pm. However, it took about an hour to lift it on the pontoon no. 5," said Deputy Assistant Director of Manikganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Md Abdul Hamid Miah.

"The truck which was loaded with bricks at the time of accident was recovered empty. The process of handing over the truck to its owner is underway," he added.

So far, seven of the nine goods-laden vehicles including have been recovered.

Rescue team members of BIWTA, Navy and Fire Service are engaged in these rescue operations and the rescue ships Prottoy-Hamza-Rustom continue the work, said Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (Commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Ferry Rajanigandha with nine vehicles sank near Paturia Ghat in Manikganj at around 8:15 am on January 17. All aboard, but Humayun Kabir, the second engine master of the ferry, were rescued. Humayun's body was recovered last afternoon, on the sixth day of the accident.