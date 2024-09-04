Padma boat capsize: Bodies of 4 missing victims recovered

The bodies of four victims, who went missing in Padma River after a boat capsized in Rajshahi's Paba upazila on Sunday night, have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Razu, 22, Mohammad Ali, 38, Md Sabuj, 20, and Md Faruk, 19. All were residents of Char Majardiar village in Paba. They were all day labourers by profession.

Paba Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Saleh Mohammad Hasnat said locals recovered the bodies of Razu and Ali around 10:00pm on Monday at Khanpur village, approximately 2km off the accident site.

The remaining bodies were found at the same place early yesterday, the UNO added.

The namaz-e-janaza for the deceased were held, he said, adding that financial assistance would be provided to their families.

Shamim Hossain, a former member of Char Majhardiar union parishad, said the incident occurred around 8:00pm on Sunday when a small engine-run boat carrying 15 labourers capsized in the Padma River.

Eleven of them managed to swim to safety, but four had gone missing.

Local authorities and Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence were informed immediately after the accident. However, rescue operations were delayed due to a strong current in the river.

"We couldn't reach the spot on Sunday night because of the strong current. Rescue operations began at 6:00am on Sunday but had to be suspended by 11:00am due to inclement weather conditions," said AKM Murshed, assistant director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence.