Pabna train collision: Two locomasters, assistant station master suspended

Bangladesh Railway today suspended an assistant station master and train operators following a collision between two freight trains at Ishwardi Railway Junction in Pabna late last night.

They are Mahfuza Shahinur, assistant station master of Ishwardi Railway Station and two locomasters KM Hamidullah and Junayed Hossain.

Pakshey Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad confirmed the development to our Pabna correspondent.

"As we primarily found them guilty of negligence, they are suspended," the DRM said.

"We will take further action against those who are responsible after an investigation," the DRM added.

Rail communication between Khulna and Dhaka was suspended as a Khulna-bound oil wagon train collided with a goods-laden train while crossing the Ishwardi Level Crossing around 11:55pm yesterday.

After a seven-hour rescue operation, train services were restored around 7:00am today, said Md. Anwar Hossain, Pakshey divisional railway transportation officer (DTO).

A four-member probe body has been formed to look into the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.