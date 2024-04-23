Overspeeding, bus driver’s drowsiness to blame: probe

Overspeeding, driver's drowsiness, and crossing lanes abruptly are the major causes behind the Fardipur road accident that claimed 15 lives, according to a government probe body.

The seven-member committee, headed by Faridpur's Additional District Magistrate Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, submitted the probe report to Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder yesterday.

"In primary investigation, we have found several reasons behind the accident, and we have mentioned them in the probe report," Muhammad Ali Siddiqui told The Daily Star.

"We have also placed several recommendations that include controlling the speed limit of long-route buses."

The accident occurred when a passenger bus and a pick-up van collided head-on in the Kanaipur area of Faridpur Sadar upazila on April 16.

"The bus was coming from Chattogram and heading towards Magura, and due to driving continuously for so long, the bus driver was tired. He was operating the bus while being drowsy," said a member of the probe body.

"A battery-run three-wheeler was moving slowly ahead of the bus. At one stage, the bus tried to overtake it and partially got to the other lane. Meanwhile, a pick-up coming from the opposite direction hit the bus," he also said.

The probe body recommended setting up cautionary signs and signals along with road dividers at all turning points on highways. The other recommendations include strong monitoring of BRTA to stop plying of unfit and non-motorised vehicles on highways, training the drivers, and regular dope tests of drivers.

The probe report also said the Uttara Unique Paribahan bus, which was involved in the accident, had been operating without fitness clearance and tax token for over three years, alongside an updated route permit.

The pickup, meanwhile, carried passengers, obstructing a law that bars goods-carrying vehicles from doing so. All the deceased were aboard the pickup.

"It is our primary report. We will talk to family members of the bus driver, who is in jail now, to know whether he had any physical sickness or any other issue," said Muhammad Ali Siddiqui.

"A Buet representative has been included in our probe body. She is working to find out technical faults, if there are any. It'll take more time to prepare a full report," he added.