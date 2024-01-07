Over 800 shelters gutted in Rohingya camp fire

Over 800 shelters were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rohingya Camp 5 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya early today.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Confirming the development, UNHCR Assistant Communication Officer Mostafa Md Sajjad Hossain said that the fire started around 1:00am. Upon receiving news, five fire engines rushed to the scene and doused the fire after three hours.

More than 800 shelters were completely gutted and around 93 shelters, including those used for learning and healthcare, were partially damaged by the fire.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added.