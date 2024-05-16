Accidents & Fires
UNB, Gazipur
Thu May 16, 2024 09:44 AM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 09:48 AM

Accidents & Fires

Over 50 houses gutted in Gazipur fire

Photo: UNB

Several markets and more than 50 tin-roof houses were gutted in a fire in Bhogra bypass area of Gazipur city early today.

The fire started from a tea shop around 3:00am.

Senior Station Officer of Bhogra Fire Service Md Ruhul Amin Mollah said the fire spread to the market and tin roof houses built on a land owned by Rafi Matbor, a resident of Bhogra bypass area.

On information, two units of Bhogra fire service rushed to the spot.

Later, two units of Konabari fire service joined them and brought the fire under control after an hour's effort.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage can be ascertained after investigation, fire service officials said.

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Tangail highway remained suspended for about two hours due to the fire incident.

 

