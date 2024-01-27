Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:57 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Over 1,100 children killed in road crashes last year: Road Safety Foundation

Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:53 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:57 PM

At least 6,524 people were killed and 11,407 injured in 6,911 road crashes last year, Road Safety Foundation said today.

Of the deceased, 1,128 (17.29 percent) were children and 974 (14.92 percent) women, the organisation said at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 2,487 were killed in 2,532 motorcycle related accidents in 2023, it said.

Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the organisation, revealed the data which it collected from media reports.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

‘তৈরি পোশাক থেকে আয় আরও ৪৮ কোটি ৯০ লাখ ডলার বাড়তে পারে’

‘ইস্টাবলিশিং এ ভার্চুয়াল মার্কেটপ্লেস ফর বাংলাদেশি অ্যাপারেলস’ শীর্ষক গবেষণায় আরও বলা হয়েছে, ২০২৬ সালের মধ্যে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র, ইউরোপীয় ইউনিয়ন ও আফ্রিকার অনলাইন পোশাকের বাজার দাঁড়াবে ৩০৮ বিলিয়ন...

২২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএসএফের গুলিতে বিজিবি সদস্য নিহত: জাতিসংঘের তদন্ত দাবি বিএনপির

এইমাত্র
push notification