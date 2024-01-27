Over 1,100 children killed in road crashes last year: Road Safety Foundation

At least 6,524 people were killed and 11,407 injured in 6,911 road crashes last year, Road Safety Foundation said today.

Of the deceased, 1,128 (17.29 percent) were children and 974 (14.92 percent) women, the organisation said at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office today.

A total of 2,487 were killed in 2,532 motorcycle related accidents in 2023, it said.

Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the organisation, revealed the data which it collected from media reports.