Only 5% road crash victims get compensation

Govt creates Tk 225cr fund but complex process leaves majority of victims with no compensation

Though the number of road crash victims receiving government compensation has risen slightly in recent months, most victims remain excluded from the scheme due to a lengthy and complex process, as well as a lack of awareness.

The process requires the submission of at least half a dozen documents, along with an application, within 30 days of a road accident, making it difficult for a crash victim to complete the procedure within the deadline, according to officials and campaigners.

Only 1,471 victims or their family members received compensation totalling Tk 65.57 crore between January 2023 and July this year, whereas the total number of casualties was 31,904 -- during the period, shows Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) data.

This means the number of recipients is less than five percent of the official count of road crash victims since the government began providing compensation through a trustee board in January 2023.

However, the situation has improved slightly in recent months.

A total of 352 crash victims received compensation over the past three months, compared to 1,119 recipients in the preceding 28 months.

They were compensated from a fund generated through the annual fees paid by vehicle owners. The fund stood at Tk 225 crore as of November last year.

According to different non-government organisations, the number of road crash victims is much higher than the government count because many accidents are not reported.

Contacted, BRTA Chairman Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed, also the chairman of the trustee board, said the board in its last meeting on August 12 decided to extend the application deadline to two months.

"Necessary documents have already been conveyed to the Road Transport and Highways Division for approval," he told The Daily Star on August 25.

REASONS BEHIND POOR NUMBER

Following the enactment of the Road Transport Act-2018, the government formed a trustee board led by the BRTA chairman.

In December 2022, the government approved the rules of the Road Transport Act, allowing the compensation process to begin in January the following year.

According to the rules, the family of a victim killed in a road crash is entitled to Tk 5 lakh in compensation.

Those who lose a limb or suffer other life-altering injuries receive Tk 3 lakh each, while victims expected to recover and return to normal life are given Tk 1 lakh each.

An individual seeking compensation must fill out a form and submit it to the trustee board chairman within a month of the road crash.

In case of death, the victim's family members are required to submit the deceased's NID card or birth certificate (in the case of a child), an attested copy of the death certificate, a succession certificate, a power of attorney signed by the heirs on a Tk 300 stamp paper, a declaration on stamp paper by the legal guardian (for minor heirs), and other supporting documents where applicable.

In case of an injury, the victim must submit a copy of NID card or birth certificate (in the case of a child), treatment-related documents and proof.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said that one month is not enough to manage all the required documents.

"Many people lose interest in filing applications because of the complex process," he told The Daily Star last week.

Many people are not even aware of the government scheme. Some families also refuse to conduct post-mortems on relatives killed in road crashes, making them ineligible for compensation, Mozammel noted.

"The process must be simplified, and there should be dedicated manpower to deal with the compensation claims. Otherwise, most people will continue to be deprived of the benefit."

Besides, the investigation process is lengthy, and in the absence of dedicated manpower, disposal of applications takes a long time, Mozammel pointed out.

According to the rules, the trustee board chairman is supposed to form a probe committee within 10 days of receiving an application, and the committee has to submit a report within a month.

But in most cases, the deadline is not maintained, he added.

A BRTA official echoed Mozammel's remarks.

"The verification of documents takes a long time, which delays the disposal of applications," said the official, seeking anonymity.

However, another BRTA official said that as part of efforts to speed up the process, the agency's district offices started receiving applications from crash victims or their families from October last year.

Earlier, applications could be submitted only to the BRTA headquarters in Dhaka.

The BRTA chairman Momtaz said, "We intentionally make no delay. The law stipulates that we must verify all documents, and it takes time."

Talking to this correspondent on August 24, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to road transport and bridges ministry, said they are working to make people aware of the government scheme.

Replying to a question on submission of so many documents within a month, he said, "We will work to simplify the process so that people can easily get compensation."