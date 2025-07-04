One missing as speedboat collides with trawler in Padma river

A man went missing after a speedboat collided with a trawler in the Padma river near Louhajang upazila of Munshiganj this afternoon.

The missing person is Mozammel Hossain, 37, a businessman hailing from Lakhai upazila of Habiganj district, said fire officials.

Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident happened around 5:00pm between the Padma Bridge and Shimulia ghat.

Mozammel, along with three friends, had hired a speedboat for sightseeing around the Padma Bridge area, he said.

There were eight passengers on board at the time.

"At one point during the ride, the speedboat collided with a trawler. Mozammel fell into the river and has been missing since. The others were rescued. One of them sustained serious injuries and was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment," he added.

Rescue operations were carried out until 9:00pm. A team of divers is expected to resume the search tomorrow morning, said the fire official.