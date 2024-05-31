One killed, two injured in gas explosion

A man was killed and at least two others were injured in an explosion at a two-storey residential building in the capital's Merul Badda area last morning.

The deceased, Md Solaiman, 35, was an employee of a restaurant located opposite the building on DIT Road.

Following the explosion on the building's ground floor, the iron gate out front propelled into the air and struck him, said police and witnesses.

Solaiman was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case is being filed over the incident, said Abu Zafar, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station.

The explosion, which occurred around 6:00am, is primarily believed to have been caused by a gas leak, according to teams from the fire service and the Titas gas company working on site.

Mirza Rabiul Alam, leader of the Titas team, said Dhaka North City Corporation has been digging the portion of the DIT Road adjacent to the building to renovate the sewage system.

"Titas gas lines also run along the sewer pipes. If one of the lines developed a leak, gas could travel inside the building and accumulate."

"However, we will determine the actual cause of the explosion after completing our investigation," Rabiul added.

Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Dhaka Zone-3), said the blast was primarily suspected to be caused by accumulation of gas inside a ground-floor flat due to a leak in the gas lines.

"The flat did not have adequate ventilation. Such a tragedy, if caused by a gas leak, could have been avoided if there was adequate ventilation."

The injured were identified as Shanta Begum, 27, one of the tenants of the ground floor, and Rafiqul Islam, 40, an associate of another ground floor tenant.

Shanta suffered 35 percent burn on her body and was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Rafiqul Islam suffered injuries to his head and received treatment at a local hospital.

Shanta's husband, Nasir Howlader, a fish trader, said, "I was not home at the time of the incident. I had left home to offer my morning prayers at the local mosque."

"After digging began on the road in front of the building, we started smelling gas. It is possible that the gas leaked from the main line and accumulated in my flat," he said.