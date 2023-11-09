One killed as truck crashes into private car

One person died after a truck crashed into a private car in the Wari area of the capital last night.

The accident occurred around 11:45pm near the Wari area in the capital.

Shahidul Islam Sumon, senior station officer of Siddiq Bazar fire station, told The Daily Star that the private car was stuck under the truck.

We assume that the driver of the truck lost control of the steering causing the accident, he added.

We are trying to rescue the people trapped inside, he said.

Two units of fire service are on the spot to conduct a rescue operation.

More to follow …