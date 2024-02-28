One killed, six injured in boiler blast at Gazipur factory

A worker was killed and six others were injured in a boiler explosion at a factory in Jamtala area of Gazipur Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Likhon Mia, 24, son of Sikandar Ali. The injured could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Abu Sayed of Gazipur Sadar Police Station.

The blast took place around 1:30pm at Intelligence Card Limited Factory, the SI said.

Deputy Director of Joydebpur Fire Service, Abdullah Arefin, said two fire engines extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital Emergency Department Officer Abul Fazal said six workers were admitted with injuries.