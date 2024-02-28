Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:42 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

One killed, six injured in boiler blast at Gazipur factory

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:42 PM
Photo: Star

A worker was killed and six others were injured in a boiler explosion at a factory in Jamtala area of Gazipur Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Likhon Mia, 24, son of Sikandar Ali. The injured could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Abu Sayed of Gazipur Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The blast took place around 1:30pm at Intelligence Card Limited Factory, the SI said.

Deputy Director of Joydebpur Fire Service, Abdullah Arefin, said two fire engines extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital Emergency Department Officer Abul Fazal said six workers were admitted with injuries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification