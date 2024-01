A pedestrian was killed after a tractor ran over him in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila this afternoon.

The victim is Sheikh Kamal, 32, of West Boliadaha village, said police.

Kamal was walking home from Kachaipara Bazar. When he reached West Sankarpur area, a speeding tractor hit him from behind, killing him on the spot, according to Islampur police.

Police recovered the body and filed a case in this connection.