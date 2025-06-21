One killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

A man was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in the Shologhar area of Srinagar upazila, Munshiganj yesterday.

The victim is Sheikh Ibne Hiro, 35, of Ghonapara village in Khashiani upazila of Gopalganj district, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:00pm.

According to police, a private car had stopped in the Shologhar area after a tyre puncture. While the driver was changing the tyre, a microbus hit the car from behind. Moments later, a bus rear-ended the microbus.

Hiro, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Hasara Highway Police Station Abdul Qader Jilani said legal procedures are underway following the incident.

Both the microbus and the passenger bus have been seized. Traffic movement on the highway is now normal.