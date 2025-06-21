Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:22 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:31 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

One killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:22 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:31 AM
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:22 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:31 AM
Photo: Star

A man was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in the Shologhar area of Srinagar upazila, Munshiganj yesterday.

The victim is Sheikh Ibne Hiro, 35, of Ghonapara village in Khashiani upazila of Gopalganj district, police said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred around 8:00pm.

According to police, a private car had stopped in the Shologhar area after a tyre puncture. While the driver was changing the tyre, a microbus hit the car from behind. Moments later, a bus rear-ended the microbus.

Hiro, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Hasara Highway Police Station Abdul Qader Jilani said legal procedures are underway following the incident.

Both the microbus and the passenger bus have been seized. Traffic movement on the highway is now normal.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
road accident
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে পৃথক সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ১০

ময়মনসিংহের ফুলপুর উপজেলায় সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় অন্তত সাতজন এবং তারাকান্দায় তিনজন নিহত হয়েছেন। দুর্ঘটনায় আরও বেশ কয়েকজন আহত হয়েছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলে নতুন করে ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা, আহত অন্তত ১৭

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে