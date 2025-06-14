One killed in Faridpur road accident

A man was killed after a pickup hit a parked stone-laden trailer on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Boalia Bus Stand area under Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur yesterday.

The deceased is Tuhin Biswas, 35, of Paikpara village in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila. He was a sales representative for Matador, a leading stationery company.

Quoting locals Md Salahuddin Chowdhury, officer in-charge of Kanaipur Highway Police Station said the accident took place when a Matador company pickup, travelling from Barishal to Jhenaidah, rammed into the stationary trolley on the highway.

An injured Tuhin was taken to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him death.