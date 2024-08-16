One killed in Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway accident

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 16, 2024 02:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 02:31 PM

One person was killed and another injured when a pickup van crashed into an electricity pole on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway in Gazipur this morning.

The accident occurred around 6:00am in Dhaladia, Sreepur upazila.

The driver of the pickup van, Apurva Burman, 45, from Safaisri village in Kapasia upazila, died on the spot.

The injured was identified as Jibon Burman, 50, who was in the van going to Gazipur from Kapasia.

Eyewitnesses reported that the pickup lost control and hit the pole. Locals then rushed the injured to a hospital.

Salna Highway Police Station Duty Officer Jessica said one person was killed in the accident.

As of 12:00 noon, highway police were at the scene, she added.

