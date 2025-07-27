One killed as bus ploughs into spectators at football match in Cumilla

5 injured

A bus lost control and ran over spectators during a football match in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla yesterday afternoon, leaving one dead and five others injured.

The accident occurred at the DR Government High School grounds in Sadar area of Muradnagar, during the final match of an anti-drug football tournament, said Muradnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahidur Rahman.

The victim is Gias Uddin, 43, an auto-rickshaw driver from Dularampur village.

The injured are Golam Rabbani, 18, son of Kashem Miah of Dularampur village, Shah Jalal, 45, of Gokulnagar village, Saidul Islam, 30, of Darikandi village, Hrithik Chandra Barman, 20, of Muradnagar village, Dudh Miah, 56, of Kamarchar village.

According to locals, a bus belonging to Elliotganj Express veered off the road and crashed into the spectators gathered around the field. Gias Uddin died on the spot after being struck by the bus.

Enraged spectators vandalised the bus shortly after the incident.

All injured victims were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.