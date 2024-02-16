Accidents & Fires
UNB, Faridpur
Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:11 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:13 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

One killed as bus hits motorbike in Faridpur

UNB, Faridpur
Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:11 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:13 PM

A motorcyclist died and another person was injured as a bus hit a motorcycle on the Faridpur-Bhanga highway in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur today.

The incident happened as the Dhaka-bound Golden Line bus rammed the motorcycle coming from the other side at the Mashaujan area of the Talma intersection around 8:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 24, a resident of Keshnagar in the Gerda Union of Faridpur Sadar upazila. The injured is Eklas Uddin Sheikh.

Nagarkanda Fire Service Station Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

The bus caught fire after it hit the bike, he said adding that firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে বাস-অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৭

প্রাথমিকভাবে পুলিশের ধারণা, নিহত সাতজন অটোরিকশার চালক ও যাত্রী।

এইমাত্র
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকের স্বতন্ত্র পরিচালক নিয়োগে যে যোগ্যতা-কর্তব্য নির্ধারণ করল বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification