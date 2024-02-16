One killed as bus hits motorbike in Faridpur

A motorcyclist died and another person was injured as a bus hit a motorcycle on the Faridpur-Bhanga highway in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur today.

The incident happened as the Dhaka-bound Golden Line bus rammed the motorcycle coming from the other side at the Mashaujan area of the Talma intersection around 8:00am.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 24, a resident of Keshnagar in the Gerda Union of Faridpur Sadar upazila. The injured is Eklas Uddin Sheikh.

Nagarkanda Fire Service Station Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

The bus caught fire after it hit the bike, he said adding that firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.