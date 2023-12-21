One killed in bus-car collision in Gopalganj

A man was killed and three were injured when a bus collided head-on with a private car at Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj early today.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place in Ratail union around 9:00am when the Dhaka-bound Emad Paribahan bus from Pirojpur hit the Khulna-bound private car from Dhaka, leaving one dead on the spot and three injured, said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station.

The car also caught fire as the gas cylinder of the vehicle exploded after the accident.

Among the injured, one was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, while others were taken to a local hospital.