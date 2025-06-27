One killed, another injured in Dhaka-Mawa expressway crash

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident early today on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj, after a motorcycle collided with a pickup van.

The deceased was identified as Rakib, 24.

His friend, Sajal Ahmed, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the crash.

The accident occurred around 4:00am on the Kuchiamora Bridge, said Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Sreenagar Fire Service.

According to fire service officials, four friends were travelling towards Mawa Ghat on two motorcycles. As they crossed Kuchiamora Bridge, one of the motorcycles collided with a pickup van from behind, killing Rakib on the spot.

The pickup van fled the scene, confirmed Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahidul Islam, duty officer at Hasara Highway Police Station.

"Legal proceedings are underway," the SI added.