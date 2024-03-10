One killed, 9 hurt in Padma boat collision

At least one person was killed and nine others, including three executive magistrates, were injured in a head-on collision between two speedboats on the Padma River last night.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm when they were returning home after performing election duties of Kachikata Union Parishad under Bhederganj upazila in Shariatpur, said Shariatpur Deputy Commissioner Md Nizamuddin Ahmed.

The deceased is Mokhtar, 25, of Bhederganj upazila. The three executive magistrates injured in the incident are Basit Sattar, Abdullah Al Mamun, and Enamul Hafiz Nadeem.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Shariatpur Specialised Hospital. Two of the injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The DC said that elections to Boro Kandi Union Parishad in Jazira upazila and Kachikata Union Parishad in Bhedarganj upazila were held yesterday. After election duties, district administration employees, including the executive magistrates, were travelling south from the northern side of Kachikata.

"At this time, a speedboat from the opposite direction collided with the speedboat carrying our officers and employees," said the DC.