One killed, 6 injured in Munshiganj road crash

A man was killed and at least 6 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a goods-laden truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila this afternoon.

The accident took place around 1:00pm at the Anarpura U-turn point when a Jonaki Paribahan bus collided with a truck while making a turn, confirmed Shakwat Hossaid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost.

The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali, the bus helper.

"We saw several passengers screaming for help. Locals and pedestrians rescued the injured passengers and sent them to nearby hospitals," said Nazim Hossain, a resident of the area.

According to OC Shawkat, Azgar died on the spot after he was thrown from the bus and struck a roadside tree during the collision.

Fire service personnel and police from Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost responded to the scene, the OC said, adding that the injured were taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex and nearby private hospitals.

Their identities could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report.