One killed, 5 injured in Manikganj road accident

One man was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemayetpur-Manikganj regional highway in Singair upazila this morning.

The accident occurred around 8:30am at the Kashimnagar area.

The injured included four bus passengers and the truck's helper.

The deceased, Md Billal, 29, was the truck's driver.

According to eyewitnesses, a Hemayetpur-bound Shuktara Paribahan bus collided head-on with a Manikganj-bound truck, leaving him dead on the spot.

Taufiq Azam, officer-in-charge of Singair Police Station, said the body of the deceased has been sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"Legal procedures are underway," he added.