One killed, 5 injured in Manikganj road accident
One man was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemayetpur-Manikganj regional highway in Singair upazila this morning.
The accident occurred around 8:30am at the Kashimnagar area.
The injured included four bus passengers and the truck's helper.
The deceased, Md Billal, 29, was the truck's driver.
According to eyewitnesses, a Hemayetpur-bound Shuktara Paribahan bus collided head-on with a Manikganj-bound truck, leaving him dead on the spot.
Taufiq Azam, officer-in-charge of Singair Police Station, said the body of the deceased has been sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
"Legal procedures are underway," he added.
