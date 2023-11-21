Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Tue Nov 21, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

One killed, 20 hurt in Munshiganj bus accident

Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Tue Nov 21, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 12:00 AM

A man died after being hit by a bus that lost control and eventually fell into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila yesterday.

Twenty passengers of the Jainpur Paribahan, going to Dhaka from Cumilla, were injured in the accident.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased was identified as  Abdur Rob, 65. He died on the spot, said Humayun Kabir, Gazaria highway police in-charge.

The accident occurred around 8:30am when the bus lost control, striking Rob and veering off the road, he said.

Gazaria Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Rifat Mallik said, "Some people were sent to Dhaka in critical condition. The rest are receiving treatment at the Gazaria Health Complex."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পদত্যাগ কার্যকর হওয়া পর্যন্ত টেকনোক্র্যাট মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর অফিস করতে বাধা নেই

‘যখন গেজেট প্রকাশ করে পদত্যাগ কার্যকর করা হবে, তখন থেকে তারা অফিস করবেন না।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি বাইরে বিশ্বাসই হচ্ছে না: খাদিজা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে