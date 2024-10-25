Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dinajpur
Fri Oct 25, 2024 02:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 02:55 PM

Accidents & Fires

One killed, 15 injured in Dinajpur road accident

An unidentified youth died and around 15 others were injured when a bus overturned in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur early today.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Phulbari Upazila Health Complex.

Phulbari Police Station's Sub-inspector Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

The accident happened when a Nowshin Paribahan bus, en route to Ranisankail in Thakurgaon, overturned in the Mirza Jute Mills area around 5:30am after the driver lost control of the steering, said the SI.

Soon after the incident, the bus driver and helper fled the spot.

The body was sent to the health complex. Efforts are underway to recover the bus, the police official added.

