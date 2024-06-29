Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:07 PM

Accidents & Fires

One killed, 15 injured as bus overturns near Ctg City Gate

Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:01 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:07 PM
Photo: Collected

A woman was killed and 15 others injured after a bus overturned hitting a road divider near City Gate area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway this morning.

Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Md Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, told The Daily Star that the accident occurred around 9:00am as the Feni-bound bus of Starline Service rammed the road divider and turned upside down.

The driver might have lost control of the vehicle due to puncture or burst of a rear tyre, he added.

The road was slippery due to drizzling since morning, said the OC, adding that locals rescued several trapped passengers.

Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director (DAD) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram said three units from Agrabad Fire Station got engaged in the rescue operation.

One died at the spot, he added.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the busy highway remained halted for around two hours. Police and fire service men managed to move the bus with the help of a wrecker truck around 11:00am.

