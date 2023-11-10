One killed, 12 injured as bus overturns near Bangabandhu Tunnel

A man was killed and 12 others injured after a bus overturned hitting the road divider in front of Bangabandhu Tunnel toll box at Chattogram's Patenga this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 35, of Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, said that the incident took place around 12:10pm.

"As the bus was crossing the roundabout before the tunnel's toll box, it hit the road divider and overturned," said the OC

He said a passenger died on the spot and 12 others were injured.

Around 50 passengers boarded the bus from Patenga to see the tunnel, he added.

Contacted, Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of Chittagong Medical College Hospital Police Camp, said the injured people were admitted to different wards in the hospital.

Police seized the bus, but the driver managed to flee the scene, said OC Kabirul.

A case has been filed with the police station.