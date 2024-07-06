One killed, 10 injured as truck rams into Jashore bus counter

A woman was killed and at least 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a bus counter in Jashore's Bagherpara upazila this morning.

The deceased is Hira Khatun, 35. The injured were admitted to Bagherpara Upazila Health Complex and Narail Sadar Hospital, said Md Shahadat Hosssain, officer-in-charge of Bagherpara Police Station.

"The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while crossing a speed bump and rammed into Shohagh bus counter in Dhalgaon area on Jashore -Narail road this morning.

"Many Dhaka-bound passengers were waiting at the counter when the accident took place. Hira was killed on the spot," the OC said.

Police recovered the body, said the OC, adding that traffic movement on the road has resumed.