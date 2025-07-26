One drowns, two still missing after boat sinks in Gazipur waterbody

A teenage boy drowned and two people still remain missing after a boat capsized in Mokhosh Beel of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Rafiqul Islam, 18, said Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakair Police Station.

His body was recovered around 8:00am by a diving team, Mohammad Mamun, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said while speaking to The Daily Star around 11:00am.

He added that efforts are continuing to locate the remaining two.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when five friends went on a boat ride in the Mokhosh Beel, located in the Bastail-Mouchak area.

According to the OC and fire service sources, the boat suddenly sank in deep water.

Eyewitnesses said two of the friends managed to swim to safety, while the remaining three went missing.