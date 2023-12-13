One dies as two launches collide

A man died and five others were injured after two launches collided at Miar Char in the Meghna in Haimchar upazila of Chandpur today.

Md Sohel, 35, of Char Fashion in Bhola, died after Shuravi-8 and Tipu-14 collided around 12:30pm, said Md Bashir Ali Khan, deputy director of Chandpur Naval Security and Traffic Management Department.

Another collision occurred early today between the Chandpur-bound MV RAF RAF-7 and Patuakhali-bound MV AR Khan-1, due to dense fog in Mohanpur area of the district's Matlab Uttar upazila.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, said Chandpur IWTA Deputy Director Shahadat Hossain.