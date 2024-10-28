Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:48 PM

Accidents & Fires

One dies, two injured as wall collapse in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:45 PM

A construction worker was killed and two others injured after a wall collapsed at the Paragon Group Feed Mills factory in Gazipur's Sadar upazila this noon.

The deceased, identified as Salauddin Majhi, 56, from the Hotapara area of Gazipur, was working near the site when the incident occurred around 12:00pm, said Nahiduzzaman, sub-inspector at Joydebpur Police Station.

Rajendrapur Fire Service Inspector Mohammad Rakibul Islam told The Daily Star that gas authorities had dug a pit beside the factory to lay a line for Titas gas.

The factory wall, which stood next to the excavation site, collapsed and fell on the workers.

Salauddin died on the spot, while two other workers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have recovered the body, the SI said.

