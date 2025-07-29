One dead, one missing after bulk carrier hits anchored trawler in Meghna

A fisherman was killed and another went missing after an unidentified bulk carrier vessel collided with an anchored fishing trawler in the Meghna river in Noakhali's Hatiya yesterday.

The victim is Moin Uddin Shakib 17, son of Monir Uddin Majhi of Char King union. The missing fisherman was identified as Md Arafat 18, son of Delwar Hossain of Sukhchar union.

Inspector Ashish Chandra Saha, in-charge of the Nalchira River Police Outpost, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:00am near Char Aman Ullah village in Sukhchar union.

According to locals, the fishing trawler, owned by Afsar Majhi, was anchored. Four fishermen, including the owner, were sleeping on board. At the time. an unidentified bulk carrier, hit the trawler, causing it to capsize instantly.

Nearby fishermen, alerted by the victims' cries, rescued Afsar Majhi 40, and Abdur Rahman 30, from the water. An hour later, Shakib's body was found floating in the river.

The bulkhead vessel fled the scene under the cover of darkness immediately after the collision.

Inspector Ashish Chandra Saha said police recovered the deceased's body and that a search is ongoing for the missing fisherman.

He added that legal action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the victims.