One dead, 8 missing in Meghna boat capsize

Passengers of a boat that capsized in the Meghna river near Hatia upazila of Noakhali are rescued by another trawler in the vicinity on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Photo: Collected

The boat was carrying 39 passengers

A boat carrying 39 passengers capsized in the Meghna river near Hatia upazila of Noakhali this afternoon amid strong winds and rough waves.

One person died after being rescued, while eight others remain missing.

The deceased has been identified as Saiful Islam, 28, a nayek of Bhasan Char Police Station, Noakhali Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime & Operations) Mohammad Ibrahim told The Daily Star in the evening.

The accident occurred around 3:00pm near a submerged sandbed adjacent to Karim Bazar in Horoni union.

According to reports, the boat departed from Bhasan Char at 12:00pm, carrying four police officers, six Rohingya patients, Ansar personnel, and NGO representatives.

It was heading towards Karim Bazar terminal when rough weather caused it to sink approximately 7–8km from Bhasan Char.

Hatia Police Station Officer-in-Charge AKM Azmal Huda said 30 passengers were rescued, while one died after being pulled from the water.

Search operations are ongoing to locate the eight missing passengers, he said.

The Coast Guard has been deployed for rescue efforts.