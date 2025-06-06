One dead, 3 injured in head-on collision in Munshiganj

A man died in a road accident in the Atpara-Kalligao area of Srinagar upazila, Munshiganj this afternoon.

The victim was identified as Masud Rana, 45. His wife and two children were also injured.

The collision occurred around 3:30pm on the Munshiganj-Chhanbari road when a passenger CNG autorickshaw collided head-on with a three-wheeler (locally known a 'nasimon')

Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Srinagar Fire Service, confirmed that the CNG was carrying four members of the same family from Muktarpur in Munshiganj to Mawa in Louhajong upazila at the time of the crash. The force of the collision severely crushed the CNG, injuring all five occupants including the driver.

Rescue teams from the Srinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the injured and rushed them to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex.

Due to the critical nature of their injuries, the patients were later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.