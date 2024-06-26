One burnt to death on Buriganga trawler fire

A person was burned to death after a trawler transporting oil barrels caught fire on the Buriganga river in Narayanganj's Fatullah this afternoon.

The victim was charred beyond recognition, Kamal Uddin, in-charge of Pagla River Police Outpost, told The Daily Star.

Eight fire engines brought the blaze, which broke out around 1:30pm, under control around 3:00pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (DAD) of fire service's media cell.

Fakruddin Ahmed, the DAD in Narayanganj, said they are yet to douse the blaze till filing the report around 4:15pm as the oil on board the trawler made it difficult to put out the flames.

The fire service official said a crew member of the of the trawler is still missing.