Old man killed as bus hits bike on Dhaka-Ctg highway

A motorcyclist was killed after a bus hit his bike on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Bhaberchar Eidgah area of Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila this noon.

The deceased was identified as Akter Hossain Dhali, 65, son of the late Mohammad Hossain Dhali of Srinagar village of Bhaberchar union of Gazaria upazila.

Md Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Ghazaria Bhaberchar Highway Police Station, confirmed it our Munshiganj correspondent.

"While taking a U-turn from the Dhaka-bound Lane to the Cumilla-bound lane, a passenger bus of Tisha Paribahan from Dhaka hit the motorcycle from behind, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

The OC said the body of the deceased is now kept at Gazaria Upazila Health Complex. The bus has been seized, but the driver and his helper fled the scene.