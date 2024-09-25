Oil tank blast kills manager of filling station in Nilphamari

The manager of a filling station was killed when an oil tank exploded during repair work at Abdullah Hatchery and Filling Station in Domar upazila of Nilphamari yesterday.

The deceased, Sohag Ali, 32, was the son of Irfan Ali from Litchutola village (Patwaripara) under Domar upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Quoting local witnesses, Nur Alam, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Domar upazila, said today that leakage was detected in the oil tank of the petrol pump yesterday afternoon. The manager then called a technician for repairs.

During the welding work, Sohag was standing beside the tank. At one stage, the tank exploded, leaving Sohag critically injured.

Witnesses said one of his legs was blown off.

Sohag was rushed to Domar Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated due to massive bleeding.

He died on the way to the RMCH around 8:00pm yesterday, said the fire service official.

Nur Alam claimed that the tank exploded because it was being welded while still containing fuel.