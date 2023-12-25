Accidents & Fires
UNB, Habiganj
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:52 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Oil-laden train derails in Habiganj

UNB, Habiganj
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:52 AM

A Sreemangal-bound freight train carrying fuel oil derailed on Akhaura-Sylhet route in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila yesterday morning.

However, the train movement remained normal, said Ataur Rahman Khadem, station master of Mantala station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the compartment of the train coming from Akhaura veered off the track around 9:15am at Mantala station due to a technical fault.

As two other sets of tracks were open, it did not disrupt the schedule of any other trains, said the station master.

A rescue operation was ongoing to remove the derailed compartment, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা কোথায় আছে, সিপিডি সন্ধান দিলে জবাব দেবেন কাদের
|রাজনীতি

৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা কোথায় আছে, সিপিডি সন্ধান দিলে জবাব দেবেন কাদের

‘আওয়ামী লীগে নামে যারা শান্তি বিঘ্নিত করবে, নির্বাচনের পরিবেশকে দূষিত করবে, তাদের বিরুদ্ধে আইন প্রয়োগকারী সংস্থা যথাযথ ব্যবস্থা নেবে। দলের পক্ষ থেকে এটা আমাদের প্রত্যাশা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘নৌকায় ভোট দিতে হবে, নয়তো পানি-বিদ্যুৎ-গ্যাস থাকবে না’ বলা ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকে খুঁজছে পুলিশ

এইমাত্র
push notification