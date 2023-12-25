Oil-laden train derails in Habiganj

A Sreemangal-bound freight train carrying fuel oil derailed on Akhaura-Sylhet route in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila yesterday morning.

However, the train movement remained normal, said Ataur Rahman Khadem, station master of Mantala station.

He said the compartment of the train coming from Akhaura veered off the track around 9:15am at Mantala station due to a technical fault.

As two other sets of tracks were open, it did not disrupt the schedule of any other trains, said the station master.

A rescue operation was ongoing to remove the derailed compartment, he added.