Nine Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya landslides

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday

At least nine Rohingyas were killed in landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in Ukhiya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The deceased could not be identified yet.

Confirming the number of deaths, Mohammad Samsudduza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told The Daily Star that the landslides took place at camp no. 9 and 10.

"Nine bodies were recovered," he said, adding that they are working to evacuate Rohingyas living in risky hilly areas.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas, most of them fled to Bangladesh facing atrocity by the Myanmar junta forces in 2017, have been living in 33 camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

