N’ganj Gas Blast: Couple succumbs to burn injuries

A man and his wife died in the hospital early yesterday, hours after being burned in an explosion at their rented flat in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila.

The deceased Shamim Mia, 29, and his wife Jahanara Begum, 25, were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Rupganj Police Station.

The bodies were later taken to Taraganj village in Rangpur for burial.

A case of unnatural death was filed in this regard, said police.

Early Saturday, an explosion took place in a house in Saoghat Noyapara area of Golakandail UP under the upazila where the couple was living as tenants.

They rented the flat three days earlier, said Abu Musa, the owner of the building.

According to locals, they heard a loud explosion from the couple's home early in the morning. They rescued the couple and took them to a private hospital. The couple were later transferred to Dhaka.

Inspector Mostafizur Rahman, in charge of Bhulta Police Outpost, who visited the place earlier, told this newspaper that the fire might have been caused by accumulated gas.