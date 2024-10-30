N’ganj fire: 9-year-old's death follows hours after her two brothers'

A 9-year-old girl, who had been critically injured in a fire at her home in Dahargaon of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on Friday, died last night at a hospital in Dhaka, taking the death toll from the incident to three.

The victim, Taslima, who sustained 63 percent burns, passed away around 8:15pm while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Resident Surgeon Toriqul Islam.

Her two brothers had died from similar injuries yesterday morning, he added.

On Friday, a fire broke out in the Rupganj home, reportedly ignited by a mosquito coil, injuring six family members.

Mohammad Babul, 47, his wife Sheli, 36, and daughter-in-law Munni, 20, remain hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.