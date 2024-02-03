Mymensingh road accident kills 2 sisters, injures another

Two garment-worker sisters were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a lorry and a three-wheeler on Bhoraduba-Ghatail road in Mymensingh's Bhaluka this morning.

The deceased are identified as Asma Akter, 35, and her sister Shirina Akter, 26, of Hatiber village in Bhaluka.

Of the injured, two, including another sister of the deceased Ajufa Akter, 28, have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical college Hospital (MMCH), police said.

Quoting locals, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Police Station, said a Bhoraduba-bound battery-run auto-rickshaw collided head on with an egg-laden lorry in Hatiber area around 5:00am, leaving Asma and Shirina dead on the spot.

On information, police rescued the injured persons and recovered the bodies.

But the lorry driver managed to flee the scene along with the vehicle. A case was lodged with the police station in this connection, said the OC.