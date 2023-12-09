Munshiganj explosion: Woman dies; son, daughter-in-law, grandson hurt

A woman died while her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were injured in a fiery explosion that took place at a residential flat in Munshiganj town's Idrakpur area around 6:30am today.

The deceased Shahida Khatun, 65, was taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with critical burn injuries, where she died while undergoing treatment, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

Her son Rizvi Ahmed Russell, 42, his wife Rozina Begum, 35, and their son Rayan Ahmed, 2, are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

Shahida's husband, Rojob Ali, was out of the flat at the time of the explosion. He was out on a morning walk after Fazr prayers.

Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer Abu Yusuf said, "We have yet to positively determine how the explosion occurred. Initially, we presume that a small fire started in one of the rooms that grew slowly and caused an oxygen shortage inside the enclosed space. Later, the explosion occurred when oxygen was re-introduced in the room somehow. This phenomenon is called 'backdraught'."

The district administration has formed a seven-member probe committee to investigate the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Abuzafar Ripon said, "The committee has been asked to submit a probe report within three working days."