Multi-vehicle crash in Bangabandhu Tunnel leaves 5 injured

Multi-vehicle crashes in two separate incidents inside the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram left at least five people injured and five vehicles damaged yesterday evening.

Both accidents happened within five minutes of each other, said Tanveer Rifa, an assistant engineer for toll and traffic at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

Around 6:20pm, a fast-moving private car from the Patenga end hit a microbus from behind, causing both vehicles to collide with the tunnel's side wall, the official said yesterday.

Five minutes after this incident, he said, two more fast-moving private cars and a microbus from the same end hit each other in a location very near the scene of the first accident.

He said that a large section of the decorative board on the sidewall was damaged and that at least five people were injured in the incidents.

The official said all five vehicles were seized by the authority, adding that they were preparing to file a case in this regard.

The injured individuals were sent to a nearby hospital.

The multi-vehicle crash was caused by irresponsible driving, said Officer-in-Charge Jahir Hossain of Karnaphuli Police Station.

Since the tunnel's official opening for traffic on October 28 last year, at least seven such accidents have taken place there.