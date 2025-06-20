Motorcyclist killed as truck hits bike in Lalmonirhat

A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider seriously injured when a truck crashed into their motorcycle on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Patgram upazila around noon today.

The deceased was identified as Meraj Hossain, 27, son of Aliul Hossain from Mirzarcourt area under Ward 9 of Patgram Municipality. The injured, Anik Mia, 26, son of Ekramul Haque, is also from the same area.

The accident occurred near Bawra Bazar in Bawra Union around 1:00pm, confirmed Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

According to witnesses, Meraj and Anik were riding towards Bawra Bazar when a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle head-on. Meraj died on the spot, while Anik sustained critical injuries.

Locals rushed Anik to Patgram Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police recovered Meraj's body from the scene and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"Locals managed to seize the truck, but the driver and his assistant fled the scene," added OC Mizanur Rahman.