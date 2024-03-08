Motorcyclist killed as tree branch falls on him in Thakurgaon

A motorcyclist was killed as a branch of a tree fell on him on Ranishankoil-Nekmarad road in Thakurgaon's Ranishankoil upazila today.

The deceased is Ismail Haque,35, son of late Basir Uddin of Bisrampur village in Baliadangi upazila of the district, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent reports quoting police.

Quoting locals, Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil Police Station, said two unidentified people were cutting branches of a tree beside the Ranishankoil-Nekmarad road at Kumarganj village.

Around 12:00pm, when Ismail was passing through the spot on a motorcycle, a branch of a tree fell on him, leaving him injured seriously.

Later, he was taken to Ranishankoil Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

The OC said police will take legal steps against the people who were behind this incident.

The body has been sent to Thakurgaon General Hospital morgue for autopsy.