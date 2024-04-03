Motorcyclist killed in Rangpur road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion passenger was injured after the bike hit a roadside tree in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur last night.

The deceased is Azadul Islam, 22, son of Kayum Munshi of Bhakterbazar in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur while the injured was his friend Rafiqul Islam, our Dinajpur correspondent reports quoting police.

Sushanto Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Pirgachha Police Station, said Azadul and his friend Rafiqul were returning home from Pirgachha Bazar last night on a motorcycle.

When they reached Tambolpur Bazar around 11:15pm, Azadul lost control of his bike and hit a roadside tree.

Following the accident, Azadul died on the spot and Rafiqul sustained head injuries.

The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, added the OC.